BHS girls soccer win 7-0 vs Delphos Jefferson; Scoles scores 3

By Cort Reynolds

The Bluffton High School girls soccer team whipped visiting league Rival Delphos Jefferson 7-0 in a Northwest Conference mismatch Thursday evening.

The lopsided win raised the Pirate record to 9-2 overall and 4-0 in NWC play, good for first place. Meanwhile, the Wildcat girls fell to 3-5-1 and 1-2 in NWC action with the defeat.

Sami Scoles netted a hat trick to pace the victors, who led 4-0 at halftime. Scoles scored in the sixth, 34th and 50th minutes. Her last goal was assisted by Jordan Schweingruber.

Schweingruber tallied in the 12th minute to make it a 2-0 lead via a Scoles assist.

Makayla Schweingruber found the back of the net in the 24th minute.

Allison Diller scored eight minutes into the second half off a pass by Karson Hauenstein to extend the lead to 6-0.

Jasi Crawfis added the last Bluffton goal in the 66th minute.

The Pirate girls directed 23 of their 41 shots on goal. The Wildcats put all three of their shots on goal.

Pirate goalkeeper Julia Mehaffie made three saves in posting the shutout, while DJ keeper Lillian Baughn was credited with 16 stops.

The Pirates are tied for first in the league with Columbus Grove. Bluffton plays at league local Rival Ada (4-5, 0-3 NWC) Monday, September 26. The Bulldogs have lost five in a row after a 4-0 start.