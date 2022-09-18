BHS girls soccer nips Kenton

By Cort Reynolds

KENTON–The Bluffton High School girls soccer team beat Kenton 3-2 in a non-league match Saturday afternoon, September 17.

The win raised the Pirate record to 7-2, while the Wildcats fell to 6-3

with the defeat.

The game was scoreless until the 35th minute when Pirate Allison Diller scored on a pass from Karson Hauenstein. Riley Eachus found the back of the net just two minutes later on another Hauenstein assist to make it 2-0 by halftime.

Kenton’s Gabi Wetherill halved the deficit five minutes into the second half. Teammate Emma Hougendobler tied it 2-2 with a goal in the 50th minute.

Pirate Blair Utendorf put Bluffton back on top for good at 3-2 with a goal in the 62nd minute off a Jasi Crawfis assist.

The Pirate girls directed 19 of their 27 shots on goal. The Wildcats put three of their five shots on goal.

Pirate goalkeeper Julia Mehaffie made one save, while Wildcat keeper Ruby Styer was credited with 16 stops.

The Pirates are tied for first in the league with Columbus Grove, and face two home league games this week.

Bluffton (2-0 NWC) hosts backyard Rival Allen East (5-3-1, 0-2 NWC) Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Pirates then entertain Delphos Jefferson (3-4-1, 1-1 NWC) Thursday, Sept. 22.