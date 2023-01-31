BHS-China Spring soccer rescheduled for Saturday

Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood girls’ and boys’ District 5-4A soccer games at China Spring have been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Lady Lions’ Coach Alexis Mosqueda confirmed in a text Monday evening.

The girls’ game has been rescheduled for 10 am Saturday at China Spring, with the boys’ game to follow at noon.

The BHS-China Spring games — originally scheduled for Tuesday — were first moved up to Monday in hopes of avoiding the worst of this week’s inclement weather. But with temperatures in the mid-20s at noon Monday, officials at both schools decided to postpone the games.

The Brownwood boys and girls have a bye on Friday in the seven-team District 5-4A schedule.

The Lions and Lady Lions both won their district openers last Friday with shutouts of Lampasas. The Lions beat Lampasas 3-0 as Junior Martinez, Raven Prado and Noah Barron each scored a goal.

The Lions improved to 5-7-1 overall with the Lampasas win. The China Spring boys are 0-10-1 after Friday’s 15-0 loss to Salado in their district opener.

“We did a lot of preparation work for this (Lampasas) game, with it being the district opener and a new opponent,” Lions Coach Michael Westerman said. “We had high expectations. The first half was one of the best halves we’ve played all season. We were ahead 1-0 at halftime, and we talked about keeping our foot on the pedal.

“We scored our second goal pretty early in the second half. It was a good response from the boys.”

Barron’s goal was his eighth this season. They had missed three games prior to district with an ankle injury.

“It was great having Noah Barron back,” Westerman said. “He was phenomenal. They had some chances to score in the first half. But scoring our third goal meant a lot to him and got him back in the groove.”

The Lady Lions blanked Lampasas 5-0 on Friday as Kennedi Johnson scored three goals and Alma Bernal and Jacklyn Lewis scored one goal each. Lewis also had two assists while Johnson, Sidney Adkins and Reagan Ratliff added one assist each.

The Lady Lions improved to 7-1-1 overall. The China Spring girls are 9-4-2 overall after falling 4-0 Friday to Salado in their district opener.