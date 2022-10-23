BHS boys soccer defeats Edison in DII Sectional final

Advances to the Tiffin district semifinals vs. Riverdale,, October 26

By Cort Reynolds

The Bluffton boys soccer team scored all four goals in the second half to defeat upset-minded Milan Edison 4-1 Saturday evening in the Div. II Sectional Finals at Steinmetz Field.

The Pirate record improved to 9-6-2 after the comeback win. Fifth-seeded Milan Edison ended its season 9-8 following the defeat.

Edison’s Jonah Main scored the game’s first goal in the 32nd minute to give the Chargers a 1-0 lead at halftime.

But Pirate senior forward Nolan Hoffman tied it less than a minute into the second half on an assist from Classmate Justin Good.

Two minutes later, Hoffman tallied again unassisted to give the Pirates the lead for good, 2-1.

Junior Ben Hartzler extended the lead to 3-1 when he found the back of the net off a pass from junior Theo Andreas.

Senior Eden Antrim converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute to put the game well out of reach.

Pirate junior goalkeeper Kyle Basil made one save in goal. The Edison keeper made 11 stops.

The Pirates put 17 of their 21 shots on goal. Edison got off just two shots, both of which were on goal.

What’s next?

Bluffton Advances to the Tiffin district semifinals Wednesday, October 26 at 7 pm vs. Riverdale (7-8-2).

Fourth seed Liberty-Benton (10-4-3) was upset 4-3 in overtime by Riverdale in their Sectional final Saturday.

The Pirates beat the Falcons 2-1 at Steinmetz Field on October 1.

The district Finals at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium will be Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 am

Huron is the top seed in the sectional/district.