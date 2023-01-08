BHS boys basketball win vs. Ft. Jennings

By Cort Reynolds

The Bluffton High School boys basketball team pulled way late to joust upset-minded Ft. Jennings 57-41 in a home non-conference bout Saturday night, January 7.

The Pirates led 12-7 after the first period, but winless FJ hung within 27-21 at halftime. The Musketeers stayed in striking distance down just 38-32 heading to the final period.

But in the final stanza, the Pirates hit 10 of 14 foul shots to pull away and win by 16.

Wade Ginther canned six of eight free throws down the stretch to finish with 11 points. Landen Worcester also scored a season-high 11 points.

Pirate sophomore Marek Donaldson tallied a game-high 15 points. Kerry Wright hit a Trey and a two-pointer in the fourth period for his five points. John-Paul Yoder added six markers.

Bluffton improved to 6-4 with the non-league win. FJ fell to 0-11 with the defeat.

Musketeer Swick led all scorers with 17 points.

Bluffton connected on 21 field goals. Nineteen of their baskets came inside the arc, while they canned two three-point goals.

Bluffton also converted 13 of 17 attempts at the foul line (76 percent).

FJ sank 13 shots from the field, Canning 11 two-point goals and two treys. They converted 11 of 17 shots from the charity stripe (65 percent).

The Pirates committed 11 turnovers, and the Musketeers made 12 miscues.

FJ 39 (0-11)

Menke 0 2-2 2, Calvelage 3 1-2 8, Swick 7 3-5 17, Neidert 0 2-4 2, Neubert 3 3-4 10.

Totals: 11-2/11-17/39. 3-pointers: Calvelage 1, Heubert 1.

Bluffton 57 (6-4)

Donaldson 6 3-4 15, L. Ginther 0, Soper 2 1-2 5, W. Ginther 2 6-8 11, Worcester 4 3-3 11, Boblitt 1 0-0 2, Wright 2 0-0 5, Lora 1 0-0 2, Yoder 3 0-0 6, Hilty 0 0-0 0.

Totals: 19-2/13-17/57. 3-pointers: Ginther 1, Wright 1.

1 2 3 4 F

FtJ 7 14 11 7 39

Bluff 12 15 11 19 57

Bluffton (2-1 NWC) visits league foe Leipsic (4-5, 1-2 NWC) Friday, January 13. The Pirates host Carey Saturday, Jan. 14.