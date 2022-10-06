BGSU Fine Arts Center showcases Native American prints

In a Celebration of Native American artwork, the Bowling Green State University Fine Arts Center is exhibiting Native American prints from the Crow’s Shadow Institute of Art located on the Umatilla Reservation in Northeastern Oregon now through Nov. 6 in the Dorothy Uber Bryan Gallery on the BGSU campus.

Curated by independent Consultant Robin Reisenfeld, Giving VOICE features works created by many of today’s leading artists and portrays a variety of experiences and themes found within contemporary indigenous art. Works also highlight the innovative Printmaking process that powerfully conveys indigenous cultural and social values ​​and a communal sense of belonging.

In addition to artwork, the exhibit, which is free and open to the public, includes opportunities to hear from speakers.

Reisenfeld is former curator of works on paper at the Toledo Museum of Art and faculty member in modern and contemporary art at Christie’s Education in New York City.

Artist John Hitchcock (Kiowa/Commanche) will speak at 7 pm on Nov. 3 in Room 204 of the BGSU Fine Arts Center.

With roots in collaborative practice and community, Crow’s Shadow was established in 1992 by James Lavadour (Walla Walla) and Phillip Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce) to foster economic and cultural development for Native American artists. Since its founding, the institute has grown into an internationally acclaimed printmaking atelier that is widely recognized for its role in sustaining contemporary indigenous visual art.

Gallery hours are from 11 am-4 pm Tuesday through Saturday, 6-9 pm on Thursdays and 1-4 pm on Sundays.

For more information, visit BGSU.edu/Art.