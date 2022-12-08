BGHS DECA surpasses Harvest for Hunger goal – BG Independent News

From BGHS DECA CHAPTER

The Bowling Green High School DECA Chapter has announced that they surpassed their goals for their annual Harvest for Hunger campaign.

The BGHS DECA program is a satellite of Penta Career Center and is made up of junior and senior students. The DECA program prepares Emerging leaders in high schools and colleges around the world in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.

DECA members worked hand in hand to create a successful marketing campaign which encouraged all students and staff at Bowling Green High School to donate and earn points. Tyler Thompson, Senior Chapter VP of Marketing, explained, “The BGHS DECA chapter achieved the campaign goals by having senior DECA members collect food and monetary donations in themed carts, incentivizing third period classes with a donut breakfast, and providing a leader board each day !”

The winning third period classes were Mr. Kiss for overall points and Mrs. McIntosh for most points per person.

A load of food items totaling more than 600 nonperishables were collected and donated to the Brown Bag Food Project, a local nonprofit that seeks to address issues of food insecurity in Wood County. Furthermore, more than $1,200 was raised to assist the Dear Santa Society with helping local families who need assistance during the holiday season.

The DECA Chapter believes the campaign was an excellent way of learning and applying project management skills while raising awareness towards food insecurities and the less fortunate in our community.