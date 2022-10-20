BGA volleyball repeats as TSSAA state Champions in Division II-A

MURFREESBORO — When Battle Ground Academy won its first volleyball state title last season, the Lady Wildcats knew that expectations would be raised for them Entering this season with the core of that team returning.

Consider those expectations met.

In the class of Division II-A from the opening set of the season led by seven seniors, the Lady Wildcats repeated as state Champions Thursday afternoon, beating Goodpasture 3-0 in front of a packed house at Middle Tennessee Christian School.

“At times it’s surreal and then at times not a surprise at all watching them and knowing what they can do whenever they get out onto the court,” BGA Coach Tatiana Alvarez said. “I know the strength that this team has and they’ve proven themselves time and time again. They’ve built this up over the years and it’s been Incredible to watch.

“They deserve this title more than anything.”

It didn’t hurt that BGA (37-4) was playing in the title game against a Goodpasture (34-6) side that it was extremely familiar with.

The Lady Wildcats beat the Lady Cougars 3-1 two weeks prior for the Division II-A Middle Region title and 3-1 the previous day in the semifinals.

“We had much higher expectations this year after everything we accomplished last year and came into this season wanting to repeat and knowing that the target was on our backs,” BGA senior and Virginia Tech commitment Kyra Hampton said. “We expected to win it. Having played Goodpasture twice already this season and winning both matchups, we knew we could beat them again so I’m not shocked that this was the outcome.”

Goodpasture gave the Lady Wildcats all they could handle in the first set, continually trimming the BGA lead down to a single point or tying the set. Despite the early success, the Lady Cougars could never pull ahead and BGA stretched its lead late to take the set 25-19.

BGA continued to press forward in the second, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back. Goodpasture would cut into the lead late but that’s all it managed to do as the Lady Wildcats once again won the set 25-19.

The third set proved to be Goodpasture’s best opportunity to gain some momentum as it took an early four-point lead. That lead wouldn’t last though as BGA went on mini runs to Forge ahead and led by five late.

Needing one more point to secure the win, Hampton passed the ball across to Mackenzie Huntington who spiked it over the net. Goodpasture’s block attempt went out of bounds and the Celebration was on.

“I honestly have no words to describe this right now,” BGA senior and tournament MVP Isabelle Northam said. “It’s an awesome way to wrap up my senior year with my best friends. Doing it back-to-back, it shows that us winning it last year wasn’t a fluke.

“We know we are consistent and that this team can keep winning state titles going forward.”

