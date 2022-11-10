Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design by SANAA opens

When talking to the team behind the new Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem, which opens today, the theme that keeps coming up is ‘connection’. The project, created by Japanese architecture studio SANAA in collaboration with local studio HQ Architects, offers a new home for the school, moving it from its former location on the outskirts of the city, right to Jerusalem’s very heart. This, the institution’s president Adi Stern explains, is exactly what the school wanted for its new campus – and its future, in general.

‘We dreamed of building an exceptional infrastructure for Bezalel, one that would propel it forward to the next chapter of its history. The new campus will enable us to continue to fulfill Bezalel’s vision of shaping the future of art, design, and architecture education and contribute significantly to the development of Jerusalem. Bezalel aspires to continue to train artists who strive for excellence, understand the environment in which they operate, and recognize their power and responsibility as critical and active citizens who impact culture, society, and the economy in Israel and the world. This extraordinary city campus in the heart of Jerusalem will be the perfect starting place for this educational journey,’ Stern says.

glass façade of the sanaa designed Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design

(Image credit: Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design)

Making SANAA’s Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button