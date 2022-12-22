BEYONDO now available for soccer, basketball, ice hockey, field

Easily Film, Tag Key Moments and Create Network-Style Highlights from Live Games; Grow and Engage your audience through sports video

SAN MATEO, Calif. – Dec 22, 2022 – Today, Beyondo Media announces the support for more sports categories in its mobile app BEYONDO. BEYONDO gives mobile users the ability to record and share Amateur and semi-pro sports games so that users can engage with and grow their audience and supporters. First released for soccer, BEYONDO now supports basketball, rugby, ice hockey, field hockey and handball. In addition, there is a Generic mode available so that virtually any sport can be filmed.

Now not only soccer users will be able to take advantage of BEYONDO’s sports optimized Filming and tagging which make highlight video creation effortless. Share the action with your teammates, friends, and family and on social media to build your audience. Teams love BEYONDO for its easy-to-use approach to filming, highlight creation and live streaming. No limits on teams and team members, BEYONDO empowers sports lovers to share and enjoy their passion.

In addition, all subscription plans now include an ad-free viewing experience. BEYONDO is also available now at no cost to try out with 10-hours of free cloud storage included.

“We are excited to be able to introduce BEYONDO to a new community of sports players and fans. The reception from the soccer community to BEYONDO has been great and we are eager for more people to film and share their sports games in BEYONDO.” said Tetsuo Okuda, co-founder and CEO of Beyondo Media, “Our goal is for us to help teams and players engage with and grow their audience and find more supporters.'”

Through the BEYONDO app, users will have access to several preloaded tags designed to highlight specific moments in a game. The options range from goals to fouls to substitutions and everything in between, and users can also create their own custom tags, which can then be shared with other BEYONDO users. With the press of a button, the selected tag will isolate the current clip, giving users the ability to share an amazing goal or a hard-fought Strip of the ball directly to social media, or save it to the user’s account to build a growing profile.

Along with capturing the action, BEYONDO also includes the ability to create both team and individual player profiles in the cloud. Users can simply go through the in-app menus and create a new team page, complete with details and full rosters. Clips can then be added, with viewing permissions set by the profile owner, giving coaches the ability to analyze the best and worst moments of the game, while fans can catch the top highlights. Individual player profiles can also be created to offer a place for families and friends to catch special moments, and give promising young athletes a place to build their reputation.

The BEYONDO app is available now for download in the Apple App Store, for use on iPhone and iPad devices. Announcements on additional platforms will be made soon. Registered users will instantly have access to up to 10 hours of cloud video storage at no cost; additional storage is available for purchase. All subscription plans now include an ad-free viewing experience.

About Beyondo Media Inc:

Beyondo Media wants to change the way youth and amateur sports are viewed and shared around the world. Our aim is to bring together a global community of teams, athletes and fans so that they can support and encourage each other in their personal sports journey.

