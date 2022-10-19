Beyond the Playbook: UWS men’s golf heading to National Tournament

Earlier this month the University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s golf team claimed the UMAC title for the fourth time in program history. To get there however wasn’t an easy task, as the team had to erase a 13-stroke deficit entering the final round against Northwestern.

“My expectations were high that we can come in and win it. So when we were down, especially, I think we’re down 16 after the first day, cut it to 13, I was hoping that we’d make a bigger jump that second day,” said head Coach Paul Eberhardt.

Even serving as the teams head coach for over seven seasons, Eberhardt says nerves always come no matter how long you’ve been around the sport.

“Luckily the guys were able to pull it out, so it was a great experience. Although I’d say I was probably more nervous than they were.”

Sophomore Ian Bundy shot 80, including four pars on the last five holes. However the team still needs to find ways to stay sharp, as the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship won’t tee off until May, 16th.

“We’re going to have to practice on the off spring quite a bit and get as many swings in as we can, because it’s hard to get swings in the winter up here. Just keeping at it, keeping a good mentality and keeping up your physical game should be a good way to keep it going,” said sophomore Ian Bundy.

Senior Charles Martin led the comeback shooting 4-over 76 for the second-lowest round in the 39-player field. Which he credits the team comradery and chemistry to the success.

“It’s not really about results or anything, but we just have so much fun. All the guys together, every time we go out for practice or tournaments, or when we’re on the road. I think that’s kind of what makes it even better because then we want to win for the guys that we’re with,” Martin exclaimed.

For superior native Taylor Burger, getting to this point as a Hometown kid was super special.

“It means a lot because I’ve been part of teams that have come just short and a lot of second places. So it’s nice to finally be a part of something where you can experience winning,” concluded Burger.

The National Championship will run from May 16th-19th at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.