Beyond the Decorative Art Exhibition Opens October 9 at Great Park Gallery

The City of Irvine is pleased to present Beyond the Decorative, a collective contemporary art exhibition at the Great Park Gallery. An opening reception will be held Sunday, October 9, 1–3 pm An engaging exhibition discussion about the history of décor and its role in contemporary art will take place Saturday, November 12, 1–3 pm, and an artists-guided tour will take place Sunday, December 4, 1–3 pm The exhibition runs through Saturday, December 31.

Before the 19th century, art served as an ornament, decorating walls and living quarters. Beyond the Decorative surveys how contemporary artists are Redefining decorative techniques and subjects by creating new narratives relating to individuality and self-expression through the mediums of painting, photography, video, sculpture, textile design, and wallpapers.

This exhibition will feature an essay by artist and curator Constance Mallinson and include works from nationally and internationally recognized artists, including: Zafi Ahmed, Casey Baden, Reed van Brunschot, Sam Greenfeld, Michael Harnish, Lesley Kice Nishigawara, Cecilia Paredes, Nikita Vishnesvskiy, and more.

Beyond the Decorative: Exhibition Discussion

In support of the Great Park Gallery exhibition Beyond the Decorative, joined artists and curators Constance Mallinson and Suzanne Walsh for a discussion on the history of décor and its role in Contemporary Art. This discussion will highlight motifs, processes, practices, and histories while providing an opportunity for audience engagement through a Q&A segment. Seating will be provided at the Great Park Gallery on a first-come-first-serve basis; no advance registration is needed for this free event.

Beyond the Decorative: Artists-Guided Tour

Join the exhibiting artists for a guided tour on the processes and concepts behind their exhibited works. During a walking tour of the gallery, artists will engage audience members through insightful discussions on the details of how an artwork is created from the beginning stages to the completed work. No advance registration is needed for this free event.

Great Park is located at 8000 Great Park Blvd., in Irvine. Great Park Gallery hours are Thursdays and Fridays, noon–4 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am–4 pm The opening reception, exhibition, discussion, and parking are free. For more information, visit yourgreatpark.org/arts or call 949-724-6247.