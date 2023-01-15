Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy raised $2,600 for Vernon-based Emily Dahl Foundation – Vernon News

Photo: Contributed Sherman Dahl, left, Abby Lawlor, Mollie English and Leanne Hammond.

Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy has served up a $2,600 donation to the Emily Dahl Foundation.

The academy students’ event not only delivered a message of kindness and the value of sport beyond the court but also raised funds to help others.

Organized by a group of senior academy students as part of their Serve It Up Projects, the match took place in the Vernon Secondary School gym on Friday, Dec. 16, to a capacity crowd.

“What an incredible result from these young ladies. The basic source of all happiness is a sense of kindness and warm-heartedness towards others and this energy from this event was all about just that”, said Troy Lorensen, Beyond Sport Inc. President.

Abby Lawlor and Mollie English present a check to Sherman Dahl The Emily Dahl Foundation and Leanne Hammond Community Foundation on behalf of Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy.

The Emily Dahl Foundation is managed under the umbrella of the Community Foundation North Okanagan.

“Both Sherman and I were impressed with these young ladies – their determination and compassion are ever present,” Leanne Hammond from CFNO said.