Bexley looking to extend success into the postseason

It has been 14 years since the Bexley girls volleyball team reached a district semifinal, and this year’s squad wants to end that drought.

The Lions have had their share of regular-season success, including an MSL-Ohio Division title last season when they went 12-0 in league play. They were 11-5 overall and 9-0 in the league this season and had won 24 consecutive MSL-Ohio matches before playing Grandview on Oct. 6. Their last league loss was a 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 setback against Worthington Christian on Oct. 1, 2020.

The goal now is to achieve that same level of success in the Division II postseason.

“In the past, I don’t think there was a focus on competition outside of the conference,” first-year Coach Katie Curtiss said. “We make sure we play teams like Ready (25-17, 27-25, 23-25, 25-12 win Sept. 6) and Hamilton Township (25-18, 25-7, 17-25, 23-25, 15-10 win Oct. 1) and see where we fit outside the MSL(-Ohio).

“It builds (our players’) confidence and shows them they can defeat teams outside the conference.”

The Lions have lost their postseason opener the past three seasons. Since reaching a district semifinal in 2008, they have won only four postseason matches — 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2018.

Bexley last captured a district title in 2007 when it defeated Big Walnut 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-25, 15-8 and went on to lose 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 to Hartley in a Division II regional final.

“I don’t know exactly why. Sometimes we may get nervous for non-league competition,” said senior middle hitter Sydnie Smith, who had 56 kills and 39 blocks through 16 matches. “We play those teams once instead of playing them twice like in the league. We play pretty good non-league matches.

“It’s my senior year and we all have this drive to win more. We know we haven’t done great in the postseason. We didn’t realize we could win the league last year, and when we did we were shocked. We just have to have the Mindset shift. With the people and culture we have now, we should be able to go further.”

Also through 16 matches, sophomore outside hitter Kayden McKinney had 119 kills and 19 aces, while senior middle hitter Madison Ingram had 68 blocks, 86 kills and 17 aces.

Junior outside/right-side hitter Delaney Mathews had 129 digs and 50 kills, and junior setter Kate Magee had 371 assists, 20 aces, 29 blocks and 159 digs. Senior libero Gigi Lewis had 112 digs and 16 aces, and junior middle hitter Anja Hoy had 66 kills.

“I feel like sometimes our team struggles to finish (matches),” Ingram said. “We’ll play two good sets and lose the third and maybe the fourth.

“Part of it is focus. We need to have the same mentality in the later sets as we do early in the match. We won the first two against Hamilton Township and (the Rangers) won the next two. Then we needed to fight out in the fifth to win it.”

The tournament draw was Oct. 9. Last fall, Bexley had a first-round bye before losing 26-28, 17-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-13 at Bloom-Carroll.

“This year we went back to basics and fundamentals,” Curtiss said. “We have a lot of practices in which we’re not scrimmaging but fine-tuning our skill sets, so when we get tired in the fourth and fifth sets, it comes down to muscle memory. We did a lot of conditioning this year and weightlifting in the offseason to help us when we go to five (sets).”

