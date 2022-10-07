Bexley looking to extend success into the postseason

Bexley looking to extend success into the postseason

It has been 14 years since the Bexley girls volleyball team reached a district semifinal, and this year’s squad wants to end that drought.

The Lions have had their share of regular-season success, including an MSL-Ohio Division title last season when they went 12-0 in league play. They were 11-5 overall and 9-0 in the league this season and had won 24 consecutive MSL-Ohio matches before playing Grandview on Oct. 6. Their last league loss was a 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 setback against Worthington Christian on Oct. 1, 2020.

The goal now is to achieve that same level of success in the Division II postseason.

“In the past, I don’t think there was a focus on competition outside of the conference,” first-year Coach Katie Curtiss said. “We make sure we play teams like Ready (25-17, 27-25, 23-25, 25-12 win Sept. 6) and Hamilton Township (25-18, 25-7, 17-25, 23-25, 15-10 win Oct. 1) and see where we fit outside the MSL(-Ohio).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button