Beverly Hills Art Show Call to Artists – NoHo Arts District

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – The City of Beverly Hills welcomes visual artists to apply to the spring Beverly Hills Art Show on May 20 and 21, celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary!

The Beverly Hills Art Show is fun, festive, but serious fair attracts visitors and patrons from throughout Southern California and the nation, as well as from around the world, and is known as a wonderful place to buy art. Artists are recruited nationally.

This is the show’s 50th anniversary! Accordingly, the May 2023 event will include additional activities and happenings to celebrate the show’s long, successful history, which has been vigorously supported by the Beverly Hills community.

Matthew Budish, Chauncey, bronze, 119x,64×36, 2020 Melody Emrani, The Tide is In, Acrylic on canvas, 44×40, 2022

Selected artists will exhibit in historic Beverly Gardens Park along four famous blocks in the center of Beverly Hills, ideally located between a beautiful, busy neighborhood and the Golden Triangle business district, well-known for its deluxe restaurants, top-end designer stores, and important galleries.

Eleven fine art and fine craft categories are featured, with an emphasis on fine art. New artists are always encouraged to apply.

What:

Beverly Hills Art Show Call to Artists

When:

May 20 & 21, 2023

Saturday & Sunday, 10am-6pm

Where:

Show Site: Beverly Gardens

9455 North Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Deadlines:

Early Deadline: February 14, 2023

Late Deadline: February 21, 2023

Apply Now!

https://www.juriedartservices.com/?content=event_info&event_id=1956

More Info:

310.285.6830

[email protected]

www.beverlyhills.org/artshowapp