Beverly Hills Art Show announces winners

The Beverly Hills Art Show, held Oct. 15 and 16, brought thousands of visitors to Beverly Hills and Beverly Gardens Park where over 230 artists exhibited their work in the open outdoors along four blocks of Santa Monica Boulevard from Rodeo Drive to Rexford Drive. Guests enjoyed artwork in ceramics, digital art, drawing and printmaking, glass, jewelry, photography, mixed media, painting, sculpture and watercolor categories.

Sixteen first place and special category winners were announced by Mayor Lili Bosse, with the assistance of director of community services Jenny Rogers, Arts & Culture Commission chair Liliana Filipovic and Recreation & Parks Commission chair Amie Sherry, at a special Awards presentation and breakfast for the artists on Sunday, Oct. 16, prior to the final day of the art show event. Arts & Culture and Recreation & Parks Commissioners were present, as well, to support the artists.

Best of Show was awarded to Fortune Sitole, a self-taught artist who uses mixed materials and paints on ostrich eggs, wood and canvas, which tell stories that pay Homage to his ancestors, family and community of day-to-day life in black South African townships.

“Shanties exist throughout the world and my art tells a story of the universality of poverty,” Sitole said. “The characters in my scene are about communities who have overcome adversity and have progressed into the 21st century.”

Also awarded each year is the Mayor’s Purchase Award. The Mayor’s Purchase Award is given to an artist from whom the Mayor selects art for installation at one of the city’s public facilities. The award was established to affirm the city’s support of the arts and its commitment to the cultural community.

Bosse selected “Limitless,” by long-time resident and Beverly Hills Art Show patron Pamela Beck.

“I loved this piece because I saw it as Illuminating hope, light, the future and limitless possibilities,” Bosse said. “I love that when our community enters city hall, they are embraced by the sense of optimism, inclusivity and the positive light that bonds each of us.”

This Fall’s Beverly Hills Art Show first place and special category winners are; painting – Melody Emrani; ceramics – Keumsook Hahn; glass – Gustavo Santana; mixed media 3D – Reed Bowman; sculpture – Adam Matano; mixed media 2D – Fortune Sitole; drawing and Printmaking – Hannah Jay; watercolor – Taman Vanscoy; jewelry – Amy C. Pyles; digital – Lola Mitchell; and photography – Alex Sher.

Additional special category awards include: the Gil Borgos Originality Award – Alex Sher; best display – Adam Matano; and best new artist – Aghassi Boghos Taslakian.

Next spring, the Beverly Hills Art Show will celebrate 50 years. Artists are encouraged to apply for a juried spot for the May 21, 2023 show. Applications will be available online late November. For information, visit.beverlyhills. org/artshow or call (310)285.6830.