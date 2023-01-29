Beverley’s technical foul vs. Celtics might be NBA first
During the Los Angeles Lakers Matchup against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, Patrick Beverley earned perhaps the most remarkable technical foul ever given out in an NBA game.
Following an egregious missed foul on LeBron James at the end of regulation, forcing overtime, Patrick Beverley casually walked across to the court with a camera in hand, attempting to hand it to an official.
Unsurprisingly, the official quickly slapped a technical on Beverley, who retreated to the Lakers’ bench.
Beverley’s actions, while childish, weren’t without cause.
Some fouls in the NBA are debatable. However, the non-call on James as time expired was as clear-cut as a foul gets in any era of basketball.
Tied with the Celtics, 105-105, James drove to the hoop with 3.6 seconds left, but his game-winning layup attempt fell short.
As whistles stayed silent, James’ response told the story. James erupted in frustration and repeatedly tapped his left forearm, where the foul occurred.
After what amounted to a temper tantrum by James, he collapsed to his knees before being consoled by his teammates.
Ultimately, the controversial play cost the Lakers the Game. The Celtics outscored the Lakers 20-16 in the extra session, winning 125-121.
It’s a Brutal way to lose for a Lakers team who’d won three of four heading into Saturday’s contest against the Celtics.
With a record of 23-27, only the San Antonio Spurs (14-36) and Houston Rockets (12-38) have a worse mark in the Western Conference.