Beverley’s technical foul vs. Celtics might be NBA first

Following an egregious missed foul on LeBron James at the end of regulation, forcing overtime, Patrick Beverley casually walked across to the court with a camera in hand, attempting to hand it to an official.

Unsurprisingly, the official quickly slapped a technical on Beverley, who retreated to the Lakers’ bench.

Beverley’s actions, while childish, weren’t without cause.

Some fouls in the NBA are debatable. However, the non-call on James as time expired was as clear-cut as a foul gets in any era of basketball.

Tied with the Celtics, 105-105, James drove to the hoop with 3.6 seconds left, but his game-winning layup attempt fell short.

As whistles stayed silent, James’ response told the story. James erupted in frustration and repeatedly tapped his left forearm, where the foul occurred.

After what amounted to a temper tantrum by James, he collapsed to his knees before being consoled by his teammates.