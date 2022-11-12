Between Writers and Billionaires, Can The Real God Of Capitalism Stand Up?

Do you recall when Donald Trump, who has been so wonderfully honest about being dishonest, incensed you and others like you by conceding that he has not been paying taxes, and explained it away by noting that it made him ‘smart’?

I was provoked too, I confess, because I pay my taxes like most other middle class wage-earners. I recall that you, or one of your elite Writer friends, had correctly pointed out that it was not Trump who was ‘smart’ but the Lawyers and Accountants that he bought with his (partly inherited) capital.

Now, in the literary world, the success of a Writer depends largely I would say, although there are some who would rashly say ‘entirely’ – on the smart people behind him or her. The agents, editors, literary friends, publicity managers etc.

It also depends on having gone to top schools and universities, and similar kinds of cultural inheritance. I imagine it cannot hurt if you and the editor of some Big Boom Magazine were at Oxford or Harvard together. In short, I cannot help feeling that there is a great resemblance between you and not just the one percent you castigate, but the very epitome of that one percent, its great champion— Shri Donald Trump, whom you so rightly detest.

Yours sincerely,

Bhasha pulp Writer

(Tabish Khair, is PhD, DPhil, Associate Professor, Aarhus University, Denmark. He tweets @KhairTabish.