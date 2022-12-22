Between the trees – Fort Bragg Advocate-News

This is how it goes sometimes on the golf course. Last week Grant Miller pulled his drive off the tee into the trees on the left of the fourth fairway. If you are a golfer, you know, if you’re right-handed, pulling the ball results in the ball going to the left. If you’re left-handed, of course, a pulled hit goes to the right. Grant pulled his ball into the trees but then punched it through the uprights onto the dogleg fourth fairway. The uprights, Grant referred to, are two straight-up trees Grant ‘punted’ his second shot between. Grant managed to place his fourth shot on the fourth green fringe, leaving himself a thirty-foot putt to save par. He carefully lined up the shot, stepped up to the line, and stroked it into the hole to save his par. Nice recovery, Grant. Last Friday, December 16th, Grant returned to the Little River Golf Course for another eighteen. Crossing paths with Grant just after he had finished his front nine, he shared with me that he had double-bogeyed the first three holes and then parred his way to the ninth. Again, great recovery, Grant. Bad start, have a bad shot, keep your head down, and hit the ball again. That Friday, standing on the fourth tee and seeing Cindy Ellis on the seventh green, I shouted to her, “Got any advice today Cindy?” She replied, “Keep your head down.” To the non-golfer keeping your head down means at address, you lock your eyes on the ball. Next, keeping your eyes on the ball, you take your back swing, then your forward swing. At this point, there is an inclination to raise the head to watch the ball’s flight. Raising the head at impact will alter the club head impact and result in a shot you may not like. Good advice, Cindy. I’m going to try it. Chong Majias kept her head down last Saturday, Chipping in for a birdie on hole number two from ten yards out. Nice keeping your head down, Chong.

The Little River course had yet another frost delay last Friday with the persistent cold weather. A frost delay, as Readers know, is implemented to protect the greens from damage. Stepping on a frosted green can result in breaking the frosted grass, causing an irreparable footprint. Do you want to put through a footprint? Not related to frost delays, winter rules are now a part of the daily local golf game. Winter rules allow players to lift, clean, and place their ball within six inches of the original spot. Some courses allow a club-length lift, clean and place. In areas that are soggy with winter rain, the ball can be relocated. A ball in the rough cannot be lifted, cleaned, and placed. Keep your head down and lift, clean, and place.