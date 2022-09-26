Bettors love the Giants and Saquon Barkley on Monday night

We saw Jacoby Brissett and Mitch Trubisky meet on Thursday night. Sunday night gave us a beautiful 11-10 scoreline between the 49ers and Broncos. This stellar run of NFL primetime games continues on Monday night in New York, where Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys meet Daniel Jones and the Giants. New York is a 1-point home favorite with the total set at a low 39.5-points.

Bettors like the Giants

The New York Giants are one of just three undefeated teams remaining in the NFL. Granted, 30 of 32 teams have played one more game than New York, but it’s still a surprising start for a team that most didn’t think much of Entering the season. New York is 2-0 against the spread, winning both of their first games Outright as an underdog.

The Giants aren’t an underdog on Monday night however, as they are a 1-point home favorite against the Dallas Cowboys. The majority of bettors like the Giants, as 58% of bets and 61% of the money is Backing them to cover the one-point spread.

Despite the majority of action coming in on New York, the point spread has moved in the opposite direction over the course of the last week. The Giants opened as 3-point favorites early last week, but that line has moved two points in favor of the Cowboys.

Dallas plays their second game with Cooper Rush under center. Over the last two seasons, Rush is 2-0 with two Outright victories as an underdog. He’s in the underdog role again on Monday night, albeit a small one.

Bettors like Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants as Week 3 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Bettors are expecting points?

With Rush being a backup quarterback and Daniel Jones widely being considered a below-average starting quarterback, it’s no surprise that this game has a low total. Currently at BetMGM, the total is just 39 points.

It’s the sixth game this season with a total below 40 points. Overall, the over is 3-2 in those games. Bettors expect that trend to continue as 56% of bets and 63% of the money is on the over. However, both the Giants and Cowboys are 2-0 to the under this season.

Story continues

In the first three weeks of the NFL season, unders are 29-17-1 through 47 games. In primetime games, unders are 7-2 including last night’s 11-10 barn burner between the 49ers and Broncos.

Saquon Barkley is the most popular prop bet

After struggling last season and dealing with injuries the year prior to that, Saquon Barkley has had a solid start to the 2022 season.

He erupted for 164 yards on the ground in Week 1. He was quieter last week, but still had a solid game on the ground, going for 72 yards. Bettors are expecting Barkley to continue his solid start on Monday night.

Saquon Barkley is a -120 favorite to score a touchdown at any time in the game. He’s +600 to score the first touchdown of the game. These two props are the most popular prop bets at BetMGM ahead of the game.

The third most popular prop bet also involves Barkley, as bettors like Saquon to go over 22.5 receiving yards. Barkley had just 16 receiving yards last week, but had 30 in the season opener.