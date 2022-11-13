Bettors are flocking to the Vikings as Josh Allen could miss Week 10

Bettors aren’t showing much faith in Case Keenum.

With Josh Allen’s status in doubt for the Bills’ Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, the line has dropped four points in the Vikings’ favor from 7.5 points to 3.5 points as bettors have flocked to Minnesota. The Vikings are the most-bet team at BetMGM ahead of Sunday’s Slate and the Vikings have gotten 74% of the money bet against the spread.

Allen didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of a UCL sprain in his right throwing elbow. If Allen doesn’t play on Sunday, Keenum will make his first start for the Bills as he and “Minnesota Miracle” partner Stefon Diggs will be paired against their old team for the first time.

The second-most bet team of the weekend is the Seattle Seahawks, although the line has moved in the Bucs’ favor as bets have poured in on Seattle. Seattle opened as 1.5-point underdogs against Tampa in Munich, Germany, but the line is now at 3 points despite the Seahawks getting over 70% of bets and two-thirds of the handle.

The Bears are the team getting the biggest share of bets and money in any Week 10 game. Chicago is a 3-point favorite at home against the Detroit Lions and is getting 80% of bets and 85% of the money wagered against the spread. No other team is getting over 75% of the handle against the spread.

Just one total over 50

There’s just one over/under over 50 points on Sunday and that’s in Kansas City. The total for the Jaguars’ visit to the Chiefs has moved up a point to 50.5 as 65% of the money is on the over.

The second-highest total is 49.5 in Miami for the Browns and Dolphins. That total has also moved up a point despite a bunch of money on the bottom. Over 80% of the money wagered on the game is on the over despite just 51% of bets on that side. Nearly 90% of the money is on the over in the game between the Texans and Giants. That total has jumped up 2.5 points to 41 thanks to the action.

The under, meanwhile, is heavily backed in three games. Nearly 90% of bettors like under 43.5 in Buffalo, under 40.5 in the Saints and Steelers and under 43 in the Cowboys’ trip to the Packers. Neither total in the latter two games has moved all that much while the total dropped 4.5 points in Buffalo because of Allen’s potential absence.