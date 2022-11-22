Bettor places $18K in Kings NBA Championship wagers that could be worth $10.3M

Bettor could win $10.3M after placing $18K in Kings title bets Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Before the start of any sports season, it’s not uncommon for some fans to have the “Why Not?” mentality, with some using this optimism to place future bets.

One bettor had really high hopes for the Kings Entering the 2022-23 NBA season. Ben Fawkes of Vegas Stats & Information Network noted on Twitter that the Wagerer placed two Futures on the Kings winning the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy.

The first bet placed was $10,000 at 750-1 odds and the second wager was $8,000 at 350-1 odds. With Sacramento currently 9-6 and on a six-game win streak, the bettor has a chance to net a combined $10.3 million.

Sacramento entered this season as a candidate for the Play-In Tournament, but it appears the team wants more than to have a shot at the seventh or eighth seed in the Western Conference.

De’Aaron Fox is blooming into an All-Star player while Coach Mike Brown has the Kings playing a similar brand of basketball that he was surrounded by during his time as a member of Steve Kerr’s coaching staff in Golden State.

Furthermore, Brown also brought a culture change since he’s been part of winning teams in the past.

If the Kings continue to play this way throughout the season, Whoever placed the two bets might feel they have a shot at a multi-million-dollar cashout, considering no team in the Western Conference is separating itself as the clear favorite.