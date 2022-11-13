Betting tips for ‘Monday Night Football’: Commanders vs. Eagles

Week 10 of the NFL season wraps up Monday night with the Philadelphia Eagles (-11, 43.5) hosting the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field (ESPN, 8:15 ET).

After an exciting Sunday of action, we have one more opportunity to wager on professional football. So which plays do our analysts like the most?

Fantasy and sports betting Analyst André SnellingsESPN Stats & Information’s Seth Walder and Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provide their top plays for the matchup.

Note: Lines from Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise indicated.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (-11, 43.5)

Monday, 8:15 pm ET, Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles put their undefeated 8-0 record on the line against the Commanders in an NFC East Matchup on Monday night. While the Eagles easily defeated the Commanders back in Week 3, since Taylor Heinicke took over at QB, Washington is 2-1. In fact, the Commanders QB is 8-2-1 ATS in his past 11 starts, and Washington’s past five games have been decided by five points or fewer. With that in mind, who are you taking?

Schatz: I think the spread in this game is just about right, given the big gap between these teams. However, I like going under. The Eagles and Commanders are two of the slower-paced teams in the league and rank third and 14th in defensive DVOA, respectively. Obviously, the Eagles’ offense has also been great, but the Commanders’ offense has not — even in those Heinicke games. They have a minus-6.6% Offensive DVOA since Heinicke took over.

Cash out your parlay too early? Get burned on a last-second play? Come commiserate with Jason Fitz and his bad beats of the week.

Philadelphia’s offense has been clicking on all cylinders this season. Jalen Hurts has passed for 2,042 yards, with 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions this year. He currently has the second-best odds (+250) to win MVP behind only Josh Allen (+220), and tied with Patrick Mahomes (+250). What are your thoughts on Hurts, both for the rest of the season and his passing props for Monday (O/U: 243.5 yards, 1.5 TDs)?

FREE to play! Pick NFL winners straight up or against the spread and compete to win more than $14,400 in prizes! Play Now

Schatz: I’m not a believer in Hurts winning the MVP because I think that Voters will perceive the Eagles as more of a complete team than either the Chiefs or Bills. In the case of the Bills, they will be wrong, but Allen is seen as driving Buffalo’s wins more than Hurts is seen as driving Philadelphia’s wins.

Snellings: I’ll go Hurts for under 243.5 passing yards. That line is very specific … Hurts has thrown for 243 or fewer yards in four of his past five games, as the Eagles’ defense and running game have kept him from having to air it out. In what profiles as a slow-paced, low-scoring contest, Hurts likely won’t have to put the ball in the air any more this week than usual.

What is your favorite player prop for Monday night’s game?

A daily sports betting news and information show (6-7 pm ET, ESPN2) that aims to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports wagering and help educate general sports fans with in-depth analysis. Watch »

Walder: Give me Curtis Samuel over 42.5 receiving yards (-109). Between James Bradberry, Darius Slay and CJ Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles’ secondary is scary. And the numbers back it up: The Eagles have by far the best defensive receiver tracking metrics in the league. But that’s actually why I like Samuel here. With Lockdown Corners all over, Washington could use more of the “RB-esque” routes that Samuel often runs. Plus, the Eagles’ defense is elite at preventing open receivers and contesting the catch, but merely pedestrian at preventing YAC. My personal model, which doesn’t include the RTM information, has Samuel at 52 yards.

Snellings: I’ll roll with Miles Sanders over 68.5 yards rushing. Sanders has hit that mark in three straight games, four of his past five, and six out of eight games for the season. The Commanders are a middling Rush defense and the Eagles project to be playing with a lead for most of this game.