Betting odds Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers

Florida basketball returns home to host the second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night inside the O’Connell Center as the Southeastern Conference schedule continues into the new month.

The Gators enter the Matchup with a 12-9 record overall and a 5-3 mark in SEC play, being blanked in both the Coaches and AP polls while also sliding off the Bubble in the major bracketologies as well. The Orange and Blue are currently ranked No. 52 in the NET, No. 40 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and No. 51 in the Pomeroy Collegiate Basketball Ratings.

The Vols, on the other hand, are ranked second in both polls while also grabbing a top seed in ESPN’s and a No. 2 seed in CBS Sports’ bracketologies. UT is currently ranked No. 2 in the NET and BPI while holding the top spot in KenPom.

Tennessee has the edge in the all-time series with a 79-58 record stretching back to 1927, when the Vols won the first meeting in Knoxville, 22-19. Interestingly, Florida has a longer winning streak between the two with a 14-game run from 1991 to 1998 while dropping nine in a row from 1978 to 1982. UT has owned the series in recent years, having won eight of the last 10 and three in a row.

The Vols are favored by 5.5 points over the Gators according to BetMGM. Here are the full odds as of 3 pm EST Wednesday. Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Tennessee -5.5

-105 O 132.5

-110 -225 Florida +5.5

-115 U 132.5

-110 +185 You can access odds at BetMGM. Click here to place your bets at BetMGM. The Vols are just too much for this Florida squad. The Gators have a habit of coming out flat in the opening minutes, and against a defensive Juggernaut like Tennessee, there is no room for error. I think UT overwhelms UF on its home court, putting its NCAA tournament hopes in further peril. Tennessee 78, Florida 60 We reached out to Vols Wire’s managing editor Dan Harralson for the inside scoop on this year’s Tennessee team in our latest Behind Enemy Lines segment. Take a look below at our question-and-answer exchange ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup. Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, Adam Dubbin, managing editor of Gators Wire, previewed the contest. Here’s when and how you can tune into the game: Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

[betwidget_betmgm]