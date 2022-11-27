Betting odds for Gators-West Virginia Mountaineers

Florida gets set for the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament held in Portland, Oregon, against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday night. An opening-round loss to the Xavier Musketeers followed by a win over the Oregon State Beavers earned the Gators a spot in the consolation round.

WVU’s path through the tourney mirrors UF’s, having lost in the opening round to a top-25-ranked Purdue Boilermakers before bouncing back against Portland State Pilots in the second game. Both teams are looking to leave the Pacific Northwest on a high note with a win.

The two schools have met 10 times before on the parquet, with Florida holding a 7-3 advantage coming into Sunday. The Mountaineers took the first game back in 1963, picking up their other two wins in 1970 and 2002 — all three of which were played on the road in West Virginia. The Orange and Blue have won the last four meetings dating back to 2003.

The Gators are favored by 1.5 points over the Mountainers according to BetMGM. Here are the full odds as of 10:30 am EST Sunday. [UPDATED] Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Florida -1.5

-110 O 146.5

-110 -125 West Virginia +1.5

-110 U 146.5

The Gators have looked good over the past three games despite a disappointing loss to Xavier sandwiched between two wins. While the Mountaineers sport a slightly better record, Todd Golden's guys have been playing some solid ball and should be able to handle the Mountaineers. Florida 85, West Virginia 81 Here's when and how you can tune into the game:

