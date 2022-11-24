Betting odds for Gators vs Xavier Musketeers

Florida basketball gets set for its Thanksgiving Day Matchup with the Xavier Musketeers for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament held in Portland, Oregon. The holiday affair is sure to be a good one as a member of the Southeastern Conference faces a Big East opponent on a neutral court.

The Gators were triumphant in their last game against the Florida State Seminoles, coming back from a deep deficit to prevail by double digits on the road in Tallahassee. However, a misstep against the Florida Atlantic Owls prior still has many unconvinced by Todd Golden’s squad.

Florida and Xavier have faced each other five times prior since 1959, with the Musketeers holding a slim 3-2 lead in the all-time series. They won the first two meetings before the Gators took the next two, but bounced back to take the most recent faceoff in the NIT last March by a whopping final score of 72-56.

The lines

The Musketeers are favored by 1.5 points over the Gators according to BetMGM. Here are the full odds as of 8:20 am EST Thursday. Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Florida +1.5

-110 O 150.5

-110 — Florida State -1.5

-110 U 150.5

You can access odds at BetMGM.

The oddsmakers have a tight line on this game as the two teams match up quite well against each other on paper. Florida looked well-tuned in its first game of the season as well as the second half of the FSU game, but has also had some very questionable stretches interspersed. It is hard to say what playing on a neutral court on the other side of the country will do to the team on a family holiday, but don’t expect it to give them an advantage. In fact, the Gators are likely to drop this one — but it should be at least a fun game to watch. Xavier 78, Florida 73 Probable Starters

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game: Disclaimer

