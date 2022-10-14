Betting: NBA season Futures preview

Ariel Epstein gives her best value plays for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ARIEL EPSTEIN: Welcome to Yahoo Sportsbook. I’m the Prop Queen by Ariel Epstein. All right, so we’ve got the NFL, Major League Baseball, hockey. Starting Tuesday, the NBA is back in action. That means you’ve got to get your Futures bets in.

I’m going to give you some value plays for the NBA Futures market. I’m not saying here that these are the teams guaranteed to win. However, I do like where they’re at on the sportsbooks.

Let’s start with the Western Conference. Now, I love the Golden State Warriors. And I’ll talk about why I think you could find better value on the Warriors later on.

However, for the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks, at 11 to 1, have great value. They just upset pretty much everybody in last year’s playoffs, making it past the Phoenix Suns, who were favored to win the NBA Finals at one point. And they didn’t even have their fully loaded staff of players, such as Tim Hardaway, Jr., who missed pretty much the entire second half of the year with a foot injury.

Then you also get Spencer Dinwiddie in the mix. And I really like that Christian Wood got added this offseason. Wood, although he’s not a great defender, he is good at putting points up on the board. He’s going to come off the bench. JaVale McGee’s going to be the better defender at the center spot.

However, I still do like the Mavericks when they are led by Luka Doncic. Doncic, he’s still favored to win MVP for the second straight year. And Doncic is in better Positioning when it comes to his overall health and fitness, based off the things that went on last year, which I won’t discuss. If you know the NBA, you know Doncic wasn’t really in the best shape.

They stayed in shape this offseason. Mavs 11 to 1. As long as Luka Doncic’s at the helm, I like them to win the Western Conference as a value play.

Now, they say defenses win championships. That’s why at 18 to 1, the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the Eastern Conference is a nice value play as well. The Cavs had the fifth best defensive rating in the NBA last year, where they struggled with offense, where they ranked 20th. Now, you’re going to add three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell to your offensive rotation? Hoo-hoo!

Story continues

Cleveland should be so much fun to watch this season. Last year, 9 and 17 down the stretch of the regular season, lost back-to-back play-in games. It’s because the Cavs got banged up.

Now, you’ve got a leader in Mitchell offensively, in addition to this top-notch defense, plus more experience to your Younger players. I like this Eastern Conference bet at 18 to 1 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, even though I did like the Cavaliers for winning the East from a value perspective, I’ve mentioned that it doesn’t necessarily mean I like these teams to win the NBA Finals. The Milwaukee Bucks, it could be their year. In fact, it wouldn’t shock me if it’s the Warriors back in the Finals up against the Bucks.

The NBA’s always [INAUDIBLE] Now, the Bucks have good value sitting at plus 650 on BetMGM. Consistency is key. The Bucks, they’re consistent.

They’re led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is one of the best players in the NBA, consistently. Last season, this team took the Eastern Conference Champs to a Game 7 without one of their best shooters in Khris Middleton. Middleton got hurt after the All-Star Break and was in and out of the rotation.

If you continue with him, in addition to getting back Brook Lopez from injury, injuries aside, if this Bucks team can stay healthy, it’s pretty much a similar unit to what they’ve been used to the last two to three years. I like that they can stay a consistent unit on the floor. If they all are on the floor playing, give me the Bucks, plus 650, to beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Another spot for value– like I mentioned, I like the Golden State Warriors to get to the NBA Finals this year, if it’s not my value play of the Dallas Mavericks. The problem is, there’s no value on the Warriors at the moment because they have the second shortest odds to win the Finals. Then why on Earth is their best player– and don’t argue with me– their best player, Steph Curry, is at 14 to 1 to win MVP?

If the Golden State Warriors are going to be so dominant again this year, Steph Curry is going to play a part in it, a huge part in it. I don’t understand the numbers. 14 to 1 is way too good of a number to get on Steph Curry.

At some point, he will likely be the favorite. That’s just what Steph does. He gets hot at the right time. I like this value at 14 to 1, on a team in the Golden State Warriors, for their best player in Curry to not only be a contender for an NBA Finals, but that means a contender for the West, a contender for the division. It’s all because of Steph Curry. Come on, now. He’s got to keep this team together with all this offseason drama that we’re hearing about anyway. 14 to 1 is the glue of the Warriors, Steph Curry.

Here’s a recap of my NBA futures. It’s great value in the Western Conference for the Dallas Mavericks to win it at 11 to 1. I also like the Eastern Conference winners, for a value play, the Cleveland Cavaliers at 18 to 1.

When it comes to the NBA Finals, my realistic expectation is that it’s the Bucks versus the Warriors. That’s why the Bucks, at plus 650, have good value. And the way to bet the Warriors, if you feel they make a deep run, go get their best player, Steph Curry, at 14 to 1.

Bet $10 and win $200 when you wager on any event. Sign up at BetMGM.com/YahooVIP. New customers only. You must be 21 or older. Location restrictions and terms apply.