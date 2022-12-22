Betting Model Prediction for Thursday’s Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs. Baylor Odds

Air Force Odds +3.5 Baylor Odds -3.5 Over/Under 43.5 Date Thursday, Dec. 22 Time 7:30 p.m. ET Channel ESPN

*Odds as of Thursday morning

There’s more than just Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets when it comes to Thursday night football.

The 2022 Armed Forces Bowl between Air Force and Baylor gets tonight’s football action underway, and the storylines are quite intriguing.

First off, the weather forecast for Air Force vs. Baylor at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, looks terrible, which is having a significant impact on college football odds already.

In addition, Action Network’s college football betting model predictions are also finding value in the Air Force vs. Baylor spread.

So, if you happened to miss the significant college football odds movement that’s already limited the value of the Air Force vs. Baylor under, then tonight’s Armed Forces Bowl spread edge may be the smartest Prediction to bet in this matchup.

Air Force vs. Baylor Prediction

Sharp bettors have already knocked Air Force down from +6.5 to +3.5, but our PRO Projections still suggest there’s value taking the Falcons and the points.