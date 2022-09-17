Betting lines, best bets, injury report

The Michigan Wolverines play the Connecticut Huskies is Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at none EDT and can be seen on ABC.

The Wolverines are Rolling at 2-0, while the Huskies stand at 1-2 — already having matched their win total in 2021 — two teams coming in from different trajectories. While head Coach Jim Mora is working to change things at UConn, he is aware that his team enters Ann Arbor completely outmatched.

Michigan is one of many Big Ten teams still undefeated. In fact, the entirety of the vaunted East division is lossless, while only one team in the West, Minnesota, remains unblemished entering Week 3.

Here is everything you need to know about the Wolverines’ Week 3 game against the Huskies.

The lines



Michigan: -47.5 (-110)

Over/under: 60.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

UConn: +1700 Michigan: -10000

Michigan vs. Connecticut Injury report



UConn:

QB Ta’Quan Roberson – out (for year) RB Brian Brewton – out (for year) WR Keelan Marion – out (for year)

Michigan

RB Donovan Edwards – questionable OL Karsen Barnhart – probable LB Nikhai Hill-Green – probable EDGE Taylor Upshaw – questionable

Advice and Prediction



This is a game where if Michigan wants to win by 48 or more points, it can. However, like we saw last week against Hawaii, the Wolverines called off the dogs in the second half. After the starters led Michigan to a 42-0 lead at the half against the Warriors, the backups played the rest of the way in the second-half, going way down the depth chart.

This could be a similar game. Michigan could have a commanding lead at the half and ultimately decide to get the inexperienced players in, or it could choose to keep the starters in a little longer to get them ready for Big Ten play in Week 4.

That said, the over looks like a good bet, but the others — we probably wouldn’t touch them.

For our full game prediction, you can check it out here.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

