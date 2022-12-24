Betting Line Trending Toward South Carolina Football

While Notre Dame opened as fairly large favorites against South Carolina, recent weeks have altered those lines. Several developments have arisen in both programs, and the country is beginning to catch up.

For one, South Carolina is one of the hottest teams in college football. Despite some transfer Portal departures, they put a cap on a fantastic season and began to play complementary football.

The Fighting Irish lost tight end Michael Mayer and edge rusher Isaiah Foskey to the NFL Draft. Both opted out of the Bowl game, and starting quarterback Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal.

