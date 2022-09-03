Bettinardi Release Statement After Costco Putter Sighting

Bettinardi is known for making some of the best golfer putters on the market, with their models used by some of the best on the professional circuit. However, the company is hitting the headlines after their putters were spotted in Costco against their consent.

After a number of Studio Queen B Putters were pictured in Costco for $320, the company released a statement 12 hours later. In the release, it said: “In an attempt to increase Bettinardi Golf’s distribution in South America, one of our distributors chose to break their contract and sell their Bettinardi product to Costco without the consent of Bettinardi Golf.”

