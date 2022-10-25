Bettinardi HLX 5.0 wedges: What you need to know | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

THE DEEP DIVE: Bettinardi Golf’s putters have long been about their attention to detail through the company’s long-established milling techniques at its operations outside Chicago in Tinley Park, Ill. Its wedges originally grew from that same tradition, of course. And while the heads for the company’s new HLX 5.0 wedges are forged overseas, like the 3.0 wedges before them, what makes them not only Distinctive in appearance but also in the mass properties that improve their function, still resides with the milling techniques developed in house . In short, the milling makes these wedges a Bettinardi product.