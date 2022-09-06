“Better than Brady”, “They really out here playing professional basketball like Waterpolo”

Nikola Jokic showed off his tremendous passing ability in a game against Finland. With the reigning NBA MVP throwing a full-court dime off the rebound, basketball fans couldn’t help but react to the play.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has earned a reputation as a playmaker. As one of the finest passing big men the game has ever seen, Jokic often dictates the flow of the offense.

At the 2022 EuroBasket, Jokic has done more of the same. Jokic has turned Serbia into a contender.

In Serbia’s most recent game against Finland, the Serbian big man made another highlight play to stun the crowd in Prague. With a full-court dime to his teammate, Jokic added to his long list of highlight passes.

Fans reacted to Jokic’s passing in the game against Finland. Here are some of the best responses from Twitter:

@BMF_MikeHammeI @ESPNNBA My friend he is already the best passing big of all time…. He is going for top 20 passing player of all time.

@ESPNNBA more credit to the guy running on the fast break lmao takes more awareness

@ESPNNBA Wow impressive… 🤡🤡 Easier than drinking water…

@ClutchPointsApp Lonzo makes the same pass, once or twice every game, step up your Highlights

@HarrisonWind They really put here playing professional basketball like water polo

@HarrisonWind Dude, like playing with kids. Look at them running around.

Jokic ended the night with 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the win against Finland. With the help of Euroleague MVP Vasilije Micic, the Serbian team dominated with a 100-70 win.

With their third straight win in the group stages, Serbia topped the table for Group D. With two games left in the Qualifying stages, Serbia is in a solid position to move on to the next round.

Can Nikola Jokic lead Serbia to a title win at the 2022 EuroBasket?