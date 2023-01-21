‘Better Off Without Them’: Golf Fans Left Divided As a Famous Influencer Sparks a Major Debate
Golf is an extremely traditional sport. Initially, the sport catered only to men, and to this day, many golf clubs only allow men as members. It is safe to say women have always had a tough time with the sport. Recently, another incident came to pass. Pro golfer, Hailey Rae Ostrom, announced the appalling way her fans treated her, making fans question the growth of the sport.
Although the progress of the sport in general and towards the inclusivity and equality of women has been growing rapidly, it is very often like taking two steps forward and one step backward. The incident with Ostrom was a step back in recent times.
The golf pro is left disheartened
Ostrom recently had funny news to share with her fans. But that was short-lived after the way they reacted. The golf pro recently got engaged. But many of her fans didn’t react the way she wanted. The incident brought to light the tough times women golfers face.
The reality of being a female in the golf community.
I got engaged yesterday and lost 4,000 IG followers so far. I could have kept it secret like many of my peers do, but I want to be real with y’all. I want to share these moments.
Thank you to those who stayed & celebrated!
— Hailey Rae Ostrom (@HaileyOstrom) January 21, 2023
She took to Twitter and wrote“The reality of being a female in the golf community.” Ostrom explained herself, saying that once she announced her engagement on Instagram, she rapidly lost 4000 IG followers. She also added that the number was increasing.
Ostrom claimed that she wasn’t the only one to face this issue and added that many didn’t open up about it. “I could have kept it secret like many of my peers do, but I want to be real with y’all. I want to share these moments,” she wrote. She further thanked her fans who had “stayed & celebrated” with her.
That’s crazy. Many congratulations to both of you on the lovely news and keep sharing your golf content.
— Dan (@Altgthr) January 21, 2023
Her loyal fans congratulated her on her good news. One fan wrote, “That’s crazy.” Many congratulations to both of you.”
Congratulations!!! As long as you keep giving me great golf tips I will always be a fan and supporter!! Live your best life for YOU!!!! Not for followers or content !!!
— Dan Heavrin (@rockhound2495) January 21, 2023
Followers mean nothing. Real life experiences with your favorite people are what it’s about.
— Mike Onn🇦🇺 (@mike_onn) January 21, 2023
Congratulations on your engagement. It’s very sad that we live in a world where you feel that the number of followers you have matters though.
— Matt Mitchell (@mrhappysox) January 21, 2023
Many others consoled her about the followers she was losing. “I don’t understand this at all.” Another person commented, “Followers mean nothing.” Another fan stated she was “better off without them.”
I don’t understand this at all. Do they think your content is going to change? Or did they honestly think following you on socials meant they “had a chance”? 🤔🤦🏻♂️
— Phil ⛳️ (@Phil_James23) January 21, 2023
Tbf they’re not the followers you really want or need, if the only reason they’re following you is for some fantasy. Better off without them. #weirdos #keepitreal
— Petr Borota he’s one of our own (@desso61) January 21, 2023
Her fans were very polite and supported and reassured her
Who is Hailey Rae Ostrom?
On her website, Hailey gives a glimpse into who she is. The 27-year-old stated that she was a competitor on Golf Channel’s Shotmakers and also a special invitee on Driver vs. Driver 2. She also stated that she won our Collegiate events while attending George Fox University.
Ostrom now competes professionally on the Cactus Tour, which is an unofficial developmental golf tour. She dreams of playing on the LPGA Tour and is working towards that. The golfing influencer hopes to have fans when she does so.
Do you think what happened to Hailey is a normal thing? Let us know in the comments below.