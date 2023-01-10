Better call Eddie! Winners, Losers & ratings as Nketiah brace sees Arsenal past stubborn Oxford United

Winner: Mohamed Elneny

His first goal since 2021 and he gets a catchy new song from the away fans. It was a good night for Mohamed Elneny. You know what you are going to get from the Egypt international whenever he plays. He may not be the most Spectacular of players, but he never lets Arsenal down when he is called upon and that’s exactly why the club extended his deal at the end of last season. It was his goal that finally broke the Oxford resistance and opened the floodgates. It was the crucial moment of the game.

Winner: Eddie Nketiah

Two more goals for Nketiah will give his confidence another boost. Both were excellent finishes and will have been exactly what he was hoping for ahead of the north London Derby this weekend. Nketiah now has four goals in four games since coming into the side to replace Gabriel Jesus and Arteta can’t ask for much more than that.

Winner: Fabio Vieira

This was a strange game for Vieira. He was very ordinary in the first half, struggling to get into the game at all. So much so that it would have been no surprise to see Arteta replace him with Martin Odegaard for the second period. But he kept faith with Vieira and he was rewarded after the interval, with the Portuguese playmaker stepping up with two crucial assists, first for Elneny and then for Nketiah. They were two moments of class that highlighted Vieira’s ability. The challenge for him now is showing that quality is on a far more consistent basis.