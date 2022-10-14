Bette Brand – InForum | Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo news, weather and sports

Beautiful Bette Brand went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 12th at the age of 92, surrounded by her devoted family. Bette was born on September 24, 1930 in rural Fairmont, ND, the daughter of William and Anna Spellerberg. Bette was raised on the family farm with her two brothers and three sisters.

Known as the lady with nine lives, let us tell you what was so special about our Incredible mother and grandmother.

When you heard her big laugh you couldn’t help but laugh, too. Banter was one of her love languages. Her wit and timely one-liners made us chuckle. Time at the Lakes defined many memorable moments with Mom/Grandma. She made the lake place a second home for all — games of cards, home-cooked meals, tending her yard, feeding her hummingbirds, playing kickball, and taking the Pontoon around the lake. We lovingly gave her the nickname “Sparky” for all the accidental fires she started. Her savvy card-playing made us think; we learned to count our cards and let her cut the deck. Her children and grandchildren will continue playing cards and fondly remember the many games played with the Queen of Hearts.

Most special of all was her love, which had such a profound impact on us all. With her loving guidance, she supported and nurtured us. Her love for her family was evident in everything she did – the quality time, encouraging words, and hugs made our days brighter.

She loved Jesus, and she showed us in meaningful ways what love looks like. She prayed for each one of us through our peaks and valleys. Her faith gave us hope, and we grew closer to God because of her example.

Although Bette’s health wavered through the years, her optimism and spark didn’t. She had numerous healthcare supports, including Kinder Care and Sanford Hospice who gave devoted, personal care, and each one became an extension of the family. We thank you for your loving support of our mom.

Dear Mom and Grandma, we will miss you every day. Thank you for loving us so deeply and genuinely; so much of who we all are is because of your love for us, and we are forever changed and better.

She is survived by her loving children:

Sandy (Rich), Barb (Dale), Jay, Bruce (Mary), Susie (Steve), and Nancy (Dave).

16 grandchildren: Heather, Heidi, Holly, Megan, Marissa, Angie, Jason, Amber, Kelsey, Nick, Luke, Scott, Bobby, Ashley, Lindsey, and Aaron.

21 great-grandchildren: Brody, Devyn, Aurey, Espen, Ruby, Maisey, Griffin, Josie, Dillon, Allie, Jayden, Ben, Grace, Elise, Jack, Corbin, Benny, Decker, Vera, Annie, and Miles.

Sisters: Marianne and Dolly, and her numerous nieces and nephews.

Bette was preceded in death by her husbands, Elwood and Jerry, and her two eldest sons, Jeff and Doug, daughter-in-law Deb, and great granddaughter, Adley Anne and her other beloved family members that went before her.

Visitation: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 from 4 to 6 pm with a prayer service at 6 pm at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, West Fargo.

Funeral Mass: Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 11 am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Visitation one hour prior.

Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery – North Fargo.

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center

westfuneralhome.com