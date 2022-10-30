Betsy Uzzell honored by Scouting for ‘using what I thought were my Greatest weaknesses to change hearts’

Betsy Uzzell received the Torch of Gold Award for her work promoting accessibility in Scouting. Credit: Del Ryan

Years before inclusion was a “thing,” Betsy Uzzell was setting an example for those around her, especially Boy Scout Troop 916 in Evanston. On Friday, Oct. 28, Uzzell, 72, received the Torch of Gold Award, presented by the Boy Scouts of America’s Northeast Illinois Council.

The award, presented as part of Youth Leadership Week 2022, recognizes someone who has provided “outstanding service in the area of ​​Scouts with special needs … promoting accessibility and the idea that Scouting is for everybody,” according to the council’s news release.

Boy Scout Troop 916 has been in Evanston for 90 years. It draws Scouts from all over Evanston.

To understand why a retired actuary is still involved in Scouting long after her children have left the program, you need to understand Uzzell and her motivations.

In 1950, Uzzell and her twin sister Nancy were born six weeks early. By her first birthday Uzzell had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Her sister is not disabled. Her parents were given a dire – and inaccurate – prediction from doctors, who said Uzzell would never learn to do much of anything, even walk.

Fortunately, her parents made sure she got the physical and occupational therapy she needed. She walked, with braces, shortly after her second birthday. And she’s been overcoming challenges ever since.

Uzzell does not have cognitive impairments. Her parents recognized that she was bright. She excelled at school. But by second grade Uzzell had developed a stutter. The exact cause of stuttering is unknown. Stress makes it worse. She was bullied and teased relentlessly, always out of earshot of teachers or other adults who might have intervened. She said, “I never mentioned it to my parents or anyone else.”

She did not know any other people who had a similar disability – no children her own age, no teenagers to look up to, no role models of adults successfully navigating life in spite of their physical challenges. Her parents were also isolated: They did not know other parents of disabled children.

