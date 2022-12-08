BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code: HANDLETOP for NBA Doubleheader

ESPN is broadcasting an NBA doubleheader this Wednesday night, featuring two playoff hopefuls and a potential 2023 NBA Finals preview.

The Atlanta Hawks will visit MSG to battle with the New York Knicks for our first matchup. The Hawks currently stand as the fourth seed in the East, while the Knicks are slated in the nine slot, which would put them in the play-in round. But only two games separate these clubs, so expect a really competitive one here.

In the second matchup, we have a potential NBA Finals matchup, where the one seed in the East will visit the one seed in the West. The Celtics currently boast the best record in the NBA at 20-5, while the Suns are not too shabby themselves at 16-8 but have a record of 12-2 at the Footprint Center.

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

Tip off : 7:30 pm ET

Channel : ESPN

Location : Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Participants : Atlanta Hawks (13-11) vs. New York Knicks (11-13)

BetMGM Sportsbook Odds: Knicks -1.5, O/U 233.5

The Hawks are coming off a disappointing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 121-114, this past Monday night as 6.5-point favorites. However, if they can get back on the winning track tonight, it will be their third win in their last four games.

As you’d expect, Atlanta has been one of the more prolific offenses in basketball, with new offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray and superstar Trae Young leading the way. But they’ve struggled on the defensive side, relinquishing 113.6 points per game.

The Knicks snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they pitched their best defensive effort of the season, defeating the Cavaliers, 92-81. It was the first time New York held an opponent under 100 points all season.

Just like Atlanta, the Knicks have reaped plenty of rewards on the Offensive end, with free agent signing Jalen Brunson giving them plenty of production, but have struggled on defense, allowing 115 points per game.

We know All-Star Trae Young has feasted on the Knicks since he arrived in the league, averaging 27.9 points per game and 9.2 assists in 14 regular season games against New York. But it was Dejounte Murray who played Hero for the Hawks when he generated 36 points in a winning effort the last time the Hawks were in the Garden.

Expect plenty of Offensive Firepower in this game: it’ll be two of the league’s more underrated offenses, who have each had their fair share of problems on the defensive end.

Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns

Tip off : 10:00 pm ET

Channel : ESPN

Location : Footprint Center

Participants : Boston Celtics (20-5) vs. Phoenix Suns (16-8)

BetMGM Sportsbook Odds: Celtics -1.5, O/U 231.5

The Celtics and Suns are each in the top three in terms of shortest odds to hoist the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy, according to BetMGM. It’ll be the class of the East, the Boston Celtics, going up against the top-seeded Suns in what should be a Titanic Clash this Wednesday night.

The Celtics have looked like the NBA’s best team so far this season. They’ve won 15 of their last 17 games and have covered the spread in seven of their previous eight games. With superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, the depth of Boston has helped elevate them to new heights. The offseason acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon has been paramount in their success, but even Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet have been productive bench pieces.

The Suns aren’t too bad themselves, spotting the 3rd best record in the NBA. They’ve performed admirably in their last 14 games without Chris Paul. After a surprising six-game winning streak, the Suns have slowly come back down to earth, losing two of their last three, including an embarrassing blowout defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix will try to return to their winning ways tonight, delivering Boston just their third loss in over a month.

