BetMGM promo code: Get $1,000 for Raiders-Rams Thursday Night Football

First bet insurance will be awarded to bettors who use the latest BetMGM promo code offer on games like Raiders-Rams TNF. You can activate this offer by using our links to sign up for an account. We will also go over a promo code that customers can use in Ohio to pre-register for a bonus (get it here.)

When signing up with the BetMGM promo code, you can make a bet up to $1,000 on the Rams vs. Raiders. If it loses, you will get a bonus refund.

BetMGM Sportsbook is offering more Promotions to use for the Thursday Night Football matchup. In addition, all of your bets will be going towards earning points for BetMGM Rewards.

Click here to claim the BetMGM promo code. Customers who sign up through our links will get first bet insurance up to $1,000.

First Bet Insurance Up to $1K with the BetMGM Promo Code Offer

It only takes a few minutes to register for BetMGM Sportsbook. Follow these steps to use the best welcome bonus for Thursday Night Football.

Click here to activate the BetMGM promo code and register for an account. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android. Deposit money with an available banking method, such as online banking or a credit/debit card. Place your first wager up to $1,000.

If you win the bet, then you are off to a great start with cash winnings. But a loss will result in a bonus refund, so you’ll get a second chance. You will get a single free bet refund if your losing wager is under $50. If you lose a bet over $50, you will get five free bets that are each 20% of your losing wager.

Ohio bettors can click here to pre-register for BetMGM Sportsbook. By signing up early, you can claim a $200 bonus. These free bets will be ready to use when Thea pp launches

BetMGM Promo Code for Raiders vs. Rams

The Raiders enter this Matchup as a 6.5-point favorite over the Rams. Both teams underwhelmed early this season, but have trended in opposite directions as of late. The Raiders maintain postseason aspirations and are in must-win mode against a Los Angeles team that is already looking ahead to next season.

Despite the likelihood Las Vegas wins this matchup, the Raiders remain one of the more unpredictable teams in the league — and the Rams have actually managed to cover two straight. All of this to say is that this Matchup presents a great opportunity to use the bet insurance.

With the BetMGM app, there will be prop bets on all of the Offensive players and live odds during the game.

More Promotions on BetMGM Sportsbook for Thursday Night Football

Once you have used the welcome offer, go to the Promotions page to opt-in for other bonuses. There is a first TD scorer promo that will insure your bet. If your wager is the first touchdown scorer of the game loses, you will get a bonus refund. An insurance bonus is also available for a one game parlay. You will get a bonus refund if only one leg of your 4+ leg parlay loses.

BetMGM has additional offers for the NBA, NHL, World Cup, and college sports. You earn other bonuses and discounts through BetMGM Rewards.

Click here to sign up with the BetMGM promo code. You will have insurance protection for your first bet on Thursday Night Football, and it can be up to $1,000.