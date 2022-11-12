BetMGM promo code: $1K risk-free for UFC, NBA, CFB, NFL Week 10
Prospective bettors can lock in one of two exceptional welcome offers when they register through our BetMGM promo code offer.
Most eligible states using our BetMGM promo code will receive a $1,000 risk-free bet on any sport this weekend. Meanwhile, new customers in Illinois, Kansas, and Louisiana can turn a $10+ NFL Week 10 wager into a $200 bonus if either team from their game scores a touchdown.
This Chilly November weekend is shaping up to produce one of the best two-day football stretches of the year. On Saturday, fans can apply a risk-free bet toward epic college football matchups like LSU-Arkansas, Alabama-Ole Miss, or TCU-Texas. For Sunday, IL, KS, and LA bettors can take advantage of their “Bet $10, Get $200” TD bonus for any NFL Week 10 game like Vikings-Bills and Cowboys Packers. Players with the $1,000 risk-free offer can also target exciting events in college basketball, UFC, or the NBA.
Activate our BetMGM promo code here to score a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Eligible bettors from Illinois, Kansas, and Louisiana can click here for the latest “Bet $10, Get $200” touchdown bonus.
BetMGM Promo Code Unlocks $1K Risk-Free Bet
As new customers Scout the market for first-bet insurance, BetMGM’s risk-free bet lets players up to four figures on the NFL, college football, UFC, or another betting market. Sign up through this post, then place up to $1,000 on any game or sport on BetMGM. If your wager falls flat, the site will still reward you with free bets totaling your initial stake.
For example, a first-time user decides to place $400 on Penn State -10.5 vs. Maryland. At standard -110 odds, a Nittany Lions cover triggers almost $364 in cash profit. But if PSU can’t cover at home, BetMGM will still return $400 in free bets.
One of BetMGM’s standard practices is dividing free bets. For the above example, the user would receive five $80 free bets, equaling the initial $400 stake when combined. This allows players to tackle multiple sports on their quest for a massive payout.
“Bet $10, Get $200” TD Offer for IL, KS, and LA
While most BetMGM players savor their risk-free bet, new users in Illinois, Kansas, and Louisiana have a special touchdown promotion that’s nearly guaranteed to cash.
Eligible players from the three select states can apply our BetMGM promo code to claim the “Bet $10, Get $200” touchdown bonus. Following a brief registration, place $10+ on any NFL Week 10 game. Regardless of how your wager settles, BetMGM will pay out $200 in free bets if either team scores a touchdown.
The NFL is a touchdown-happy league more than ever. Through nine weeks, one game failed to produce a single endzone trip. Therefore, confidently throw $10+ on any game and enjoy the $200 bonus when someone crosses the goal line.
BetMGM Promo Code Instructions
Here’s how new users can take advantage of either welcome offer:
- Select your preferred BetMGM promo code.
- Click here for the $1,000 risk-free first bet.
- Click here for the “Bet $10, Get $200” touchdown bonus (KS, IL, and LA only).
- Complete registration.
- Make a cash deposit.
- Place the appropriate wager that corresponds with your welcome offer.
- Up to $1,000 on any sport for a risk-free bet.
- At least $10 on any NFL Week 10 game for the $200 TD promotion.
Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet with our BetMGM promo code. If you’re in Illinois, Kansas, or Louisiana, click here for the latest “Bet $10, Get $200” touchdown promotion.