BetMGM & NBC Sports Launch Partnership Featuring Betting Integrations During NFL Season

BetMGM and NBC Sports announced today a new partnership for the 2022 NFL season highlighted by Weekly integrations on Football Night in America (FNIA) and content across other NBC Sports platforms.

BetMGM will be Featured on FNIA, the most-watched studio show in sports, in a variety of content including a Weekly segment Hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and Fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry. This segment will highlight storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Real-time betting odds are FNIA’s scoring ticker will also be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Finalan NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, will go deep into game storylines and include BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to partner with the Talented team at NBC Sports and have the ability to Engage with football fans nationwide,” said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. “We look forward to delivering NBC viewers our BetMGM trading team Insights as well as entertaining segments that showcase the excitement of betting with BetMGM.”

Additional Highlights of the partnership include:

Full BetMGM odds and lines in all Berry-hosted content across various NBC Sports platforms, including Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berryweekdays at Noon ET on Peacock, as well as Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew BerrySundays at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Additional Insights within Berry’s social media platforms throughout the NFL season, as well as providing BetMGM’s platforms with access to Berry for curated boosts.

Co-branded content Hosted by Chris Simms, including on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, as well as on his social platforms throughout the 2022 NFL season and through the 2023 NFL Draft.

Will McIntosh, President, NBC Sports Next & Fandango, said, “As we continue to innovate within the rapidly growing sports-betting marketplace, this new partnership with BetMGM will allow NBC Sports to engage more fans across multiple platforms. We’re looking forward to Collaborating with BetMGM and are excited about the future activation opportunities this partnership will present.”

Complementing the Featured BetMGM, NBC Sports EDGE, part of the NBC Sports portfolio and one of the internet’s highest-trafficked betting and Fantasy sports websites, will continue to provide content highlighting the players and storylines impacting the football season on Peacock and across NBC Sports digital platforms.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible Gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM’s mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible Gaming tools.