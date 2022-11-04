BetMGM finds itself rooting for the Bucs and Tom Brady ahead of Week 9

It’s not often that a sportsbook roots for a Tom Brady win. But that’s the position BetMGM finds itself ahead of Week 9 of the NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams are 3-point underdogs ahead of their game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Rams are getting 58% of bets and 60% of the money. BetMGM would prefer that Tampa wins and covers. The Rams are getting over 90% of the money placed on Moneyline bets too. A Moneyline bet on the Rams pays out at +130.

“The Rams are one of our biggest liabilities putting the sportsbook in the rare position of needing Tom Brady to win,” BetMGM’s Seamus Magee said.

The book would also like an over. Just 30% of the money bet on the 45.5-point total is on the over. The Rams and Buccaneers both enter Sunday’s game below .500 after they met in the Divisional round of the NFC Playoffs a season ago.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Panthers getting biggest share

Bettors really like the Carolina Panthers’ chances of covering at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs against the Bengals and 84% of bets and 89% of money is on the Panthers and the points. Carolina nearly won at Atlanta in Week 8 while the Bengals laid an egg at the Cleveland Browns on Halloween.

Just one other team is getting at least 80% of the money bet on the game this week and that’s the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Ravens and are getting 74% of bets and 80% of the money to cover.

Eight Week 9 games have a money split less than 60-40 as bettors are very torn across the board this week. The closest splits are in New England and Washington. The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites at home against the Colts and the Commanders are 3-point underdogs to the Minnesota Vikings. The Pats are getting 51% of money to cover the spread while the Vikings are getting 52%.

Bettors really like the over in Atlanta

The biggest split on the total is in Atlanta for the Falcons’ game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The total has stayed at 49.5 even though 95% of the handle is on the over to hit. That game is tied with the Packers at Lions and Seahawks at Cardinals for the highest total of the weekend. Just under 60% of the money is on the over in Detroit while 73% of the money is on the over in Arizona.

Overall, bettors like the over in seven of the 12 remaining games in Week 9. Under 46 is getting 91% of the money in the Jets’ game at home against the Bills and under 48 is getting 89% of the money in New Orleans. Over 80% of the money is also under 45.5 in Kansas City for Sunday night football. The total has dropped a point and the spread has moved 1.5 points in the Chiefs’ favor to 12.5 over the Titans as there is uncertainty at QB for Tennessee. Ryan Tannehill missed the Titans’ Week 8 game over Houston and is uncertain to play against the Chiefs.