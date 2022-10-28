BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $200 in Free Bets for Friday NBA

BetMGM bonus code ACTIONNBA gets new users $200 in free bets when they bet any Friday NBA game. This offer will expire after this weekend, so claim it now so you can use the free bets on football, MLB, more NBA or anything else this weekend.

What you need to know about this offer:

Register for your account

Several bonus code ACTIONNBA at Checkout

at Checkout Bet $10 or more on any NBA Moneyline

The $200 in free bets will hit your account after the game, as long as the team you bet hits a single 3-pointer

You’ll keep the winnings if your team wins, too

And you’re probably wondering when the last time an NBA team didn’t hit a single 3-pointer — well, it was about 6.5 years ago. So we should be in the clear given how different the NBA is now.

In Kansas, Illinois and Louisiana there’s a similar offer around football — bet any team, win $200 in free bets if they post at least 1 passing yard. Unfortunately, neither of these offers is available in New York and Pennsylvania.

Claiming Free Bets at BetMGM

So how do you get the free bets? We described it above, but will dive into more detail here with examples from Friday’s slate.

Let’s say you deposit and bet $20 on the Knicks at +180 against the Bucks on Friday night.

If the Knicks win, you’ll profit $36, and get $200 in free bets (as long as they hit a single 3). If the Knicks lose, you’ll lose that $20, but still get the $200 in free bets.

The reason this is such a great offer for new bettors is because you can use the free bets on anything — NFL, CFB, whatever. The NBA is just the avenue to claim them, but you don’t actually have to use the free bets on the NBA if you’re not a basketball fan or bettor.

Free Bets & How I’d Use Them

You should see the free bets show up in your account shortly after. When you add a bet to your bet slip, you’ll see an option to use a free bet instead of cash.

BetMGM splits up its free bets into $50 increments (in this case at least; if you get $1000 in free bets, it’ll be in $100 increments).

So you’ll have four, $50 free bets to use. They will also expire in a couple of weeks, so don’t wait.

After getting the $200 through the Knicks moneyline, here are some ways to use them this weekend.

The optimal way to play free bets is to bet plus-money wagers. Here’s an example of how they might go.

I take all $200 in free bets and put it on Notre Dame Moneyline against Syracuse on Saturday, since I claimed the free bets through the NBA on Friday.

If Notre Dame wins as a +120 underdog, you’ll win $240, but don’t keep the free bets. But that turns into real cash — the $240 can now be bet, withdrawn, whatever you want.

If Notre Dame loses, you’ll lose the $200 in free bets.

Offer Details & Signup

Signing up at BetMGM is simple:

Click here to sign up. Use ACTIONNBA at Checkout Enter your personal info. You may be asked for the last four digits of your social security number, which is needed to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 Make a bet on an NBA Moneyline You’ll see $200 in free bets show up soon after as long as the team hits one 3-pointer

How ACTIONYARD Offer Works

BetMGM has an almost-identical offer to ACTIONNBA available in select states, but it’s centered around football. So if you really don’t want to watch or bet the NBA one time to claim the $200 free bets, try this instead.

The ACTIONYARD offer available in Kansas, Illinois and Louisiana is just $200 in free bets that can be used on any games or markets you like.

BetMGM will split it into four, $50 free bets. Again, we always recommend betting plus-money with free bets, due to the EV.

Keep in mind that you just need a football game to unlock the $200 in free bets. So even if you’re not a football fan, you should use it, then you can use the $200 on anything you like.