BetMGM Bonus Code “PLAYBONUS50” For $1,050 NFL Week 15 Promo

BetMGM is offering a limited-time exclusive new-user offer. You can claim a $1,050 bonus, a $1.00 risk-free bet and a $50 free bet when you use the BetMGM bonus code PLAYBONUS50.

NFL fans have another big weekend ahead of them, with a handful of big matchups set for this Sunday, culminating in a Sunday Night Football contest with the Giants and Commanders facing off with clear postseason implications. Ahead of Sunday’s games, BetMGM is offering a new user bonus in the form of a risk-free first bet, up to a maximum of $1,000, and a $50 free bet. To learn more about how the welcome bonus works, and for a preview of Sunday’s Slate of games, keep on reading.

Exclusive BetMGM Promo: $1,000 Risk Free Bet PLUS $50 Free after First Bet Use Bonus Code: PLAYBONUS50

BetMGM bonus code for NFL Sunday

When you register for an account with BetMGM Sportsbook, enter the BetMGM bonus code PLAYBONUS50 to qualify for the welcome bonus. The current bonus at BetMGM is a risk-free first bet up to a limit of $1,000. That means that when you place your first wager at BetMGM, you’ll receive a refund in free bets if it loses. If it wins, you collect your payout as you normally would.

If your first bet is for less than $50 and it loses, you’ll receive one free bet, worth the entirety of your initial stake. If your first wager at BetMGM was for $50 or more and it lost, you’ll receive five free bets, each worth 20% of your initial stake. That means that a $200 first bet would result in a refund of five $40 free bets if it was lost.

You won’t be able to withdraw the free bets; you have to wager them, and they expire within seven days if you don’t. Any wagers you make with free bets do not include the original wager in the payout. For example, a $10 free bet at odds of +120 would result in a payout of $12 if it won, not the $22 you’d stand to receive if you had made the wager with money from your account.

To claim this bonus, you must be in a state where BetMGM is legal (now including Maryland) and of legal betting age in that state.

BetMGM NFL Sunday Week 15 preview

Sunday has 11 games on the NFL Week 15 schedule, with one of the earliest being a crucial battle between the Detroit Lions (+1, -110) and the New York Jets (-1, -110.) Both still harbor playoff aspirations, with the Lions having won five of their last six to put themselves into the conversation.

Other big games include the Tennessee Titans (+2.5, +125) at the Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5, -150), with both teams currently sporting 7-6 records. Tennessee is trying to hold down the top spot in the AFC South, and the Chargers are second in the AFC West. Also, with Baltimore and Cincinnati still neck-and-neck in the AFC North, Joe Burrow and the Bengals (-3.5, -190) face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, +155.)

Finally, the primetime slot sees a showdown between two teams eyeing an NFC wild card slot, as the New York Giants and Washington Commanders play a rematch after tying 20-20 two weeks ago. The Giants, who’ve dropped from 7-2 to 7-5-1, need a win to keep the dream realistic, and a loss could also prove seriously damaging for the Commanders’ playoff hopes. Washington is a 4.5-point favorite at BetMGM, with Moneyline odds of Commanders -225, Giants +185. The over/under is 40 points.

How to sign up with BetMGM promo code

To create an account at BetMGM and get a risk-free first bet, follow these instructions: