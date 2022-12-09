BetMGM Bonus Code ACTION Nets $1,000 for NBA, All Friday Games

Friday’s events present a slew of NBA, World Cup, NHL and college basketball action that BetMGM bonus code ACTION will unlock up to $1,000 worth of value for.

We’ll take a Peak into one of the ten NBA games on tap with the 10 pm tip-off between the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.

If you’re in Maryland, Kansas, Louisiana or Illinois, you can use the code ACTIONYARD for $200 in free bets. That’s a better offer than the risk-free bet, since you don’t have to risk much.

If you’re looking for a casino bonus code, we’ve got one with $1,025 in value. Several ACTION CASINO or learn more about how the promo works.

ACTION Bonus Code: What to Expect

Since there are so many sportsbook sign-up offers out there, we did a deep dive on them so the lingo is easier to differentiate.

This promotion is essentially a bet that’s staked by BetMGM. Win, and collect your payout. Lose, and you’re reimbursed with the amount you wagered in free bets.

BetMGM Promo Guide: Mavs-Bucks

In looking for a plus-money wager, Let’s assess how the Mavericks and Bucks stack up on Friday night.

Here’s the lowdown on both teams according to Action’s basketball analysts:

Per Chris Baker on the Mavericks impressive shooting:

Dallas has been one of the most inconsistent teams through the first quarter of this NBA season. They’ve had impressive wins over teams like the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets, but they’ve also had embarrassing losses against teams like the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Oklahoma City Thunder. If you listened to their fanbase you would think this team was near the bottom of the league, yet in reality they are 11-11 and rank seventh in Adjusted Net Rating per Dunks And Threes. The Mavs have legitimate issues, but at their core they are a heliocentric team that revolves around Luka Doncic. Their structure of one guy creating 3-point looks for a bunch of surrounding role players leaves them prone to variance and I think that they are due for some positive regression.

Joe Dellera on the Bucks finding success against the lower-end of the league:

The Bucks have had an excellent start to the season: They are 15-5, sit fifth in the league in Adjusted Net Rating, and only allow their opponents to score 107.1 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass, best mark in the NBA . They take care of business on a nightly basis. This has improved against the league’s worst teams though. When the Bucks have played teams in the bottom 10 of point differential, they are 8-1 with a +9.7 point differential and have held their opponents to just 105.3 points per 100 possessions. This is a Hallmark for the Bucks over the last couple of years and last season against bottom 10 teams they had a +13.2 point differential while allowing just 106.6 points per 100, per Cleaning the Glass.

Here’s how a $100 bet is Mavericks Moneyline at +150 would result:

Outcome Cash Total $ Mavericks Win $150 $250 Mavericks Loses $0 $100 (free bets)

The Functions of Free Bets

Free bets are credits the book allots you. They cannot be kept whether they win or lose and they cannot be withdrawn — only used to place bets at BetMGM.

Let’s assume the above Mavs-Bucks bet loses. We’ve got $100 and dump it on this NFL Sunday Parlay:

Bet Line Vikings ML +115 Ravens ML +125 Total +383

The parlay hits, and we’ve won $383. We can do whatever we’d like with that money, Again, the free bets go poof. Lose, and they also go poof, but we win $0 this time.

How to Sign Up

Here’s how to sign up at BetMGM. It should take just a few minutes.

Start by clicking here. Several ACTION or ACTIONYARD at Checkout Enter all your info – name, address, phone number, last four digits of your SSN so they can verify your identity, etc. Deposit at least $10 Make your first bet up to $1,000

If you’re traveling to or from a legal betting state this weekend, you can still sign up and bet. Just use all your real, accurate information, not the hotel you’re staying at as an address or your friend’s house. You can then withdraw when you’re back in your non-legal state.

Offers by State

ACTION: $1,000 risk-free bet. If your first bet loses, you get the same amount back in free bets. This is available in all BetMGM states but New York. ACTIONYARD: For users in Maryland, Kansas, Illinois and Louisiana only. Get $200 in free bets if the NFL team you bet throws for 1+ yard. ACTIONOHIO: MGM will give you $200 in free bets with no deposit required. Ohio betting launches on Jan. 1.

State Code Arizona ACTION Colorado ACTION Indiana ACTION Illinois ACTIONYARD Iowa ACTION Kansas ACTIONYARD Louisiana ACTIONYARD Maryland ACTIONYARD Michigan ACTION Mississippi None New Jersey ACTION Nevada None New York None Ohio ACTIONOHIO Pennsylvania ACTION Tennessee ACTION Virginia ACTION West Virginia ACTION Wyoming ACTION

Ohio Pre-Registration

A new state will launch sports betting in the next few months. BetMGM is offering an excellent sign-up bonus in both states — $200 in free bets with no deposit required. Because acquiring new customers during state launches is so important, you won’t get a better offer than this.