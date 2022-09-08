BetMGM, Arizona Cardinals set to open first sportsbook at an NFL stadium

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Sports betting and Gaming entertainment company BetMGM and the Arizona Cardinals debuted the very first sportsbook at an NFL stadium Thursday morning in Glendale. Located on The Great Lawn, the BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium is hard to miss. The two-story, 17,000-square-foot building packs a 265-square-foot video wall and 39 TVs.

“The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium is one of the most revolutionary additions an NFL stadium has seen in decades and unlike anything fans have encountered on gamedays,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in a news release. “BetMGM shares the Arizona Cardinals’ vision in Pursuing new ways to break barriers and entertain fans.”

It might be called a sportsbook, but it’s not just for placing bets. Aside from the 25 betting kiosks, the facility also features a gourmet bar and grill with indoor and outdoor dine-in seating. There are also plans to use the outdoor space as an amphitheater for concerts and stand-up acts.

That’s the same day the Cardinals kick off the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We are proud and thrilled to be the NFL’s first team to offer its fans this type of unprecedented amenity and innovative experience,” said Michael Bidwill, owner of the Arizona Cardinals. “The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium gives us a chance to Engage current and potential fans on a year-round basis in a fun, entertaining and responsible way.”

The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium officially opens to the public this Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 am Later that day, the Cardinals kick off the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs. The sportsbook will be open seven days a week. Learn more about the new venue by tapping or clicking here.

State Farm Stadium will also be the home of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

