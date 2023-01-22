Bethune-Cookman Releases Statement on Decision Not to Hire Ed Reed

Ed Reed’s tenure at Bethune Cookman lasted less than 30 days.

The Hall of Fame safety said that the program would not “ratify” his contract and “make good” on the agreement” for him to become the team’s head coach. He also said “the administration and the AD” were forcing him during an Instagram live video earlier Saturday.

The program had previously announced that Reed would be tapped as the program’s head coach on Dec. 27. However, over the last three weeks, Reed spoke negatively about conditions at HBCUs like BCU, saying that these programs have “broken mentalities” and “need help.”

