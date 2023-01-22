Bethune-Cookman Releases Statement on Decision Not to Hire Ed Reed

Ed Reed’s tenure at Bethune Cookman lasted less than 30 days.

The Hall of Fame safety said that the program would not “ratify” his contract and “make good” on the agreement” for him to become the team’s head coach. He also said “the administration and the AD” were forcing him during an Instagram live video earlier Saturday.

The program had previously announced that Reed would be tapped as the program’s head coach on Dec. 27. However, over the last three weeks, Reed spoke negatively about conditions at HBCUs like BCU, saying that these programs have “broken mentalities” and “need help.”

The program released a statement later Saturday evening, saying that it would not “proceed with contract negotiations” with the former nine-time Pro Bowler to become the Wildcats head coach.

“After undergoing a detailed assessment and review of the state of our football program, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our university, athletics program, and football student-athletes to reopen the search and identify the next leader of Bethune- Cookman Wildcats Football,” the statement read.

While we appreciate the initial interest in our football program displayed by Mr. Reed during the course of recent weeks, we are also mindful of the qualities and attributes that must be exhibited by our institutional personnel during what have been uniquely challenging times for our campus as we Recover from the impact of two Hurricanes during this past fall semester.”

The university has begun a national search to find the program’s next football coach. Reed had taken over a Wildcats’ program that was coming off back-to-back 2–9 seasons in 2021 and ’22. Former Coach Terry Sims was fired in November after seven seasons.

Prior to coming to BCU, Reed was serving in an advisory role at his alma mater, Miami.