Bethune-Cookman Issues a Statement on Ed Reed, Head Coach Search
It’s been almost a week since Ed Reed’s viral videos criticizing Bethune-Cookman dominated social media. Today, Bethune-Cookman University finally released a statement regarding Ed Reed and its search for a new head football coach.
The Bethune-Cookman official press release:
“Bethune-Cookman has announced that it has decided not to proceed with contract negotiations with Ed Reed to become the next head football Coach at B-CU.
After undergoing a detailed assessment and review of the state of our football program, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our university, athletics program, and football student-athletes to reopen the search and identify the next leader of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Football.
Bethune-Cookman University was founded with core Guiding principles centered around integrity, accountability, and mutual respect for others. These Guiding principles have and will continue to weigh heavily on all decisions made that impact our university.
While we appreciated the initial interest in our football program displayed by Mr. Reed during the course of recent weeks, we are also mindful of the qualities and attributes that must be exhibited by our institutional personnel during what has been uniquely challenging times for our campus as we Recover from the impact of two Hurricanes during this past fall semester.
We remain steadfast and committed to building a Championship caliber football program that excels on the field, inside the classroom, and within our local community.
Our university community has placed the utmost trust and faith in us to continue to advance our institution and we will continue to strive to live up to the high standards that have been set for all individuals Affiliated with our illustrious university.
A national search to fill the football head Coach position at B-CU has resumed as the university seeks to identify a permanent replacement in the coming days.”
Today, Ed Reed posted two viral videos with disparaging comments against Bethune-Cookman and HBCUs. Athletic director Reggie Theus and BCU administrators chose against releasing a response to his commentary.
Scroll to Continue
Reed has been working at Bethune-Cookman for two weeks without a ratified contract. He’s attended meetings with staff, student-athletes, and community events. Unfortunately, the Pro Football Hall of Famer chose to air out his frustrations with anger and profanity via social media, thus spelling the end of his tenure with the Wildcats.
Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus and the university administrators have yet to address the Ed Reed videos, especially after the first one appeared on Jan. 14. The university forced Reed to apologize and allowed him to continue working onsite at Bethune-Cookman until Friday, Jan. 16.
HBCU Legends contacted the Athletic director’s office multiple times and have yet to receive a reply.
What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don’t miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!
Recent HBCU Legends Articles
.