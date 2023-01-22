Bethune-Cookman Football Players Petition for Ed Reed to Be Reinstated As Head Coach

A handful of Bethune-Cookman football players have started a petition to reinstate Ed Reed as the program’s head coach after the former NFL star announced Saturday that the school had decided not to ratify his contract.

In a photo posted on Twitter by Wildcats running back Branden McDonald, more than 20 players had signed the petition that called Reed’s dismissal “unjust.”

“We firmly believe that the abrupt dismissal of our newly hired head Coach Ed Reed is unfair not only to the student-athletes but to the entire BCU family, community and doesn’t align with our Founders legacy,” the players said in a statement on the petition.

