Bethune-Cookman Football Coach Ed Reed Goes On NSFW Tirade Over Conditions at School

Newly Hired Bethune-Cookman football Coach Ed Reed apparently isn’t pleased with the football facilities at his new school.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame safety went on Instagram Live on Sunday morning while driving around campus in a golf cart. They promptly went into a decidedly not-safe-for-work rant about how the proliferation of trash all over the grounds.

Reed complained about how he had to clean up the outdoor facilities and his office, which apparently wasn’t clean when he arrived. He admitted he isn’t even under contract yet, presumably adding to his frustration.

